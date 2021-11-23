Killing of women, girls on the rise owing to gender differences – Kpoor

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 23 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A woman has been allegedly murdered and dumped in the fridge by her boyfriend



Main suspect in Ho murder case, currently on the run



Albert Kpoor, has asked women to learn to be independent



A sociologist and lecturer at the University of Ghana, Albert Kpoor, has noted that gender differences in terms of access to resources and socio-economic factors have made men to believe they own women, hence the increasing cases of femicides in the country.



According to him, men seem to have an upper hand since they are at the forefront of many green opportunities including, education and other resources compared to women, resulting in an unequal playing field.



His comment comes on the back of the recent murder case of a lady identified as Lizzy, who was allegedly killed and dumped in the fridge by her boyfriend in their apartment in Ho, in the Volta region.

The suspect is however on the run as police have commenced investigations into the matter.



In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, Mr. Albert Kpoor noted that the laws of Ghana do not favour women, adding that the laws in other countries are more flexible towards women.



“Our laws need to change in favour of women especially in the domestic sphere just like in the western countries. We do not have such laws so men tend to think that they own women but it should not really be the case. This is clearly an issue of gender where men think that they own women,” he said.



He also attributed the recent rise in femicides (killing of females) to COVID-19, adding that women who live with abusive partners end up tolerating abuse because of current coronavirus restrictions, these men barely go out like they would usually do, and end up venting their anger on their women.



“I think that one of the reasons femicide seems to have gone up was also because of the Covid, assuming a woman has someone who perpetuates violence against her, without Covid, the person always goes out and comes back in the evening, so now, the issues of always being within the space of the perpetrator increases the possibility of violence against her,” he suggested.



He however urged women to learn to be independent, noting that overdependence of women on men makes them prone to such attacks.



“One of the things women need to learn is not to over depend on a man socio-economically. When you allow a man to take care of you, he thinks he owns you and controls you,” Mr. Kpoor added.



He added that our culture has made men to believe they are the heads and do not need to be challenged in decision, adding that we need to take a look at some of the social-cultural factors that influence these kinds of issues.



“Our culture too is part of it, looking at some of our marriage rites. Yes, the man is the head of the family. It does not mean you have to beat someone to the extremity of killing them,” he asserted.



He however noted that infidelity also contributes to the gradually increasing cases of femicides in the country. According to him, some men tend to be abusive when they suspect their partners are cheating on them, they tend to rub the things they did in their faces and claim possession.



He finally asked that we take a look at the factors influencing these acts in order to nip them in the bud, since arresting and sentencing perpetrators, won’t bring victims back to life.