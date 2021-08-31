Killing of UK journalist has muddied Ghana's image - Nana Fredua

General News of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Board Chairman of the National Theatre, Nana Fredua Agyeman Ofori-Atta, says the Ghana Police Service must thoroughly investigate the killing of a UK-based journalist in Ghana.



A UK-based Journalist, Syed Taalay Ahmad Sahib, was killed by armed robbers on the Tamale-Buipe highway on Monday, August 23, 2021.



Taalay Ahmad, a Journalist with London-based MTA Television Channel and his colleague, Umaru Abdul Hakim, was attacked by the robbers while on a mission to film a documentary.



He was pronounced dead following the incident, and his colleague is receiving treatment at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.



Speaking to host Nana Yaw Kesseh during Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Nana Fredua expressed disgust over the incident stressing the foreigner's death has muddied the country's image.



He called for support for the Police to do due diligence in bringing the perpetrators to book.



"It's very disturbing news... we pray for God's forgiveness. We must encourage the Police to do due diligence," he stated.



