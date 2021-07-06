‘Killer’ of Uber driver in Kumasi nabbed by police

General News of Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

Police in Kuntenase in the Ashanti Region have picked up the suspected killer of an Uber driver at Feyiase in the Ashanti Region.



Israel Agyei Manu was found decapitated at Feyiase a few hours after leaving his fiancee’s house to pick some people he claimed had booked him for a trip.



His body was found around 2:05pm Sunday, July 4 at an uncompleted building at Feyiase New Site.



Barely 24 hours after the tragedy, police have arrested one Rashid Ibrahim, who has confessed to the murder.



Despite giving an alibi to the police when he was initially picked up, Rashid Ibrahim led the police to retrieve the machete used in committing the crime.



He is currently in police custody and would be arraigned before court soon.



Police have commended the community for volunteering information about some strangers in the neighbourhood, leading to the arrest.



“Police assures them of the strictest confidentiality and appeals to such informants to desist from blowing their own cover by bragging about such exploits.”



