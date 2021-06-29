Killed Ejura protestor buried

General News of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Two persons were allegedly killed by security personnel today



• They were protesting the death of an activist called Ibrahim Mohammed



• The family of one the two persons are demanding justice



One of the two persons who were killed during a protest by some disgruntled youth of Ejura has been buried, GhanaWeb understands.



The two lost their lives after personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces deployed to restore calm in the town, allegedly shot into the demonstrating crowd.



The youth have been enraged by the death of Ibrahim Mohammed who was a known activist and a member of the #FixTheCountry crusade.



Macho Kaaka as he was known died three days after he was assaulted by some unknown men at Ejura.



Meanwhile a leader of one of the family who lost their relations, has vowed to fight back at the military until what he deems to be justice is granted.



He said “we know in Ghana there is no justice because this is not the first time…If the government of Ghana thinks they will leave justice into the hands of the population, we are ready to take justice and serve justice by ourselves.”



"This government must try and filter out the vigilante groups out of the Ghana Armed Forces. Have you ever seen a warning shot breaking the leg of somebody? How can the military do this when we are not in war? What has the military got to do in the middle of peaceful demonstrators and so they internationally killed our brother [Kaaka]. All we want is justice and without justice there will be no peace,” he fumed.



