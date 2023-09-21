'Kill her right now and let's see' - Bridget Otoo’s husband fumes after police harasses wife

General News of Thursday, 21 September 2023

The husband of prominent Ghanaian broadcaster Bridget Otoo, Dr Evans Ago Tetteh, has challenged the Ghana Police following allegations of harassment against his wife during the widely-participated anti-government demonstration, #OccupyJulorbiHouse.



Broadcast journalist, Bridget Otoo levelled accusations against personnel of the Ghana Police Service, claiming they brutalized her and fellow protestors during the demonstration.



The incident took place at the Accra Regional Command, where tensions ran high.



In an audio clip obtained by GhanaWeb during a Twitter space discussion on Thursday, Bridget Otoo could be heard vehemently criticizing the police personnel for their actions, even as they cocked their guns in a tense standoff.



“You are cocking your guns, you are cocking your guns! Try it!” Bridget Otoo exclaimed in the audio clip.



Bridget and other protestors were also sighted in a video being dragged into the compound of the regional police office. Though she was able to escape from then, her shirt was torn.



Reacting to the distressing incident, Dr. Evans Ago Tetteh, Bridget Otoo's visibly furious husband, made his presence felt at the scene.



He was recorded saying, "Let them kill her and let’s see. This is a foolish thing to do. I’ll show them I am a man. I am right here. Let any police officer come try me and let’s see."



The situation unfolded as reports emerged that some protestors had been denied the opportunity to demonstrate peacefully on September 21, 2023.



Over 350 protestors, including organizers from the Democracy Hub group, currently find themselves in police custody for defying a police order in light of a court injunction placed on the planned demonstration.



