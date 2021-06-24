Kikam-Asemko Concerned Tertiary Students give scholarship package to two pupils

Regional News of Thursday, 24 June 2021

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The Kikam-Asemko Concerned Tertiary Students in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region have presented scholarship packages to two needy but brilliant final year Junior High School pupils.



The educational initiative dubbed, 'Brighter Education Trust Fund' was introduced and implemented in 2020 where two needy but brilliant Junior High School final year pupils benefited.



Each beneficiary student received an amount of Three Hundred and Forty-five Ghana Cedis.



The package captures their B.E.C.E registration fee, online photograph for the registration, mock examination fee, extra classes, exams coaching, result checker, school placement voucher, transportation cost to the exam hall, and school Lacoste.



Making the presentation, Mr. Isaac Ackon, the Patron of Kikam-Asemko Concerned Tertiary Students, said the initiative was to motivate school children in the area to learn hard to become responsible leaders in the future to help the community to develop.



Mr. Isaac Ackon therefore, challenged the school children that those in the private schools were not superior to those in the public schools.



He explained that public schools have trained and qualified teachers who could help pupils in the public schools to produce the best of results if they take their studies very seriously.



He said the Association together with its stakeholders is ready to help the academically exceptional school children with scholarships or bursary packgages to pursue higher education.



He entreated other school children to mimic the examples of the members of the Association who are making the community proud in all walks of life.



On his part, the President of the Association, Mr. Dominic Asamoah shared his life experiences with the school children and encouraged them to study hard so they could excel academically.



Mr. Ben Kwofie who represented the Assembly Member for the area advised the beneficiaries to value the scholarship for the betterment of their own life.



He added, the award should motivate them to study harder and climb the education ladder to the top.



The Headteachers of both schools also thanked the stakeholders of the Association for the initiative.



However, they took the opportunity and appealed to other benevolent in the community and outside the community to come to the aid of the school children in the area.



The beneficiary pupils are; Ruth Kwofie of Kikam SDA Junior High School and Matilda Kwofie of Kikam Methodist Junior High School.