Kids thrilled at Jollof Festival event held in Ghana

General News of Friday, 7 January 2022

Source: Patrick Sackey, Contributor

Everybody does events for kids and there is almost nothing new under the sun. However, Beta Malt, on the 27th of December, was able to do something new and fresh.



By creating a jollof rice festival and cooking competition focused on children, Beta Malt was able to do something different with kid events. And not only did they manage to do this in a spectacular way, they also started a unique cooking contest that is probably first of its kind in the country.



The jollof cooking competition was quite innovative as it had the children cook while their moms coached from the side-lines; a total of 19 children engaged in a hot battle of culinary skills for the grand prize of GHC 10,000.



The marketing director, Chuka Nnaobi, said “as a brand, we always look for opportunities to create high-engagement activities that give significant value to our consumers all over Ghana. When it’s all said and done, our pride would be that we have touched the hearts and homes of every Ghanaian.”



The chief judge of the day was none other than chef Jove Dadzie Ansah, the National Programs Director and an executive member of the Ghana Chefs Association, who was ably assisted by Cynthia Tima Yeboah, Grace Twumasi and Nakeeyat Dramani, popularly known as NK.



After two rounds of intense cooking and some disqualifications, the grand prize winner and two runners-up emerged victorious and took away cash prizes of GHC 10,000, GHC 5,000 and GHC 3,000 respectively. All participants also received free packs of Beta Malt.



The grand prize winner, Bridget Ankomah, said she was happy to have participated and was grateful to Beta Malt for giving the opportunity to her and her mum. The first runner up was Reyna Tetteh who said the prize money would go towards her brother’s hospital bills. The second runner up, Dorcas Ametame also expressed her thanks to the organizers of the event.



While the cooking competition was the main event, there were also side attractions like trampolines, bouncy castles, and exciting board games.



In an atmosphere buzzing with music, excitement and the laughter of hundreds of children, we saw singing and dancing competitions, know-your-child quizzes and the screening of season 1 of the Beta Malt Tales, a YouTube series starring Nakeeyat Dramani, and Cynthia Tima Yeboah.



The over 600 attendees also enjoyed free packs of jollof rice and of course free bottles of ice-cold Beta Malt.