Kidney treatment: Peritoneal dialysis a cheaper alternative to hemodialysis – Nephrologist

General News of Thursday, 5 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr. Korshie Dumor, an Assistant Professor of Medicine specializing in nephrology and critical care at the University of Virginia, has recommended that Ghana explore the option of peritoneal dialysis alongside hemodialysis for kidney disease treatment.



This suggestion comes amid ongoing discussions about the yet-to-be-approved costs of renal dialysis and appeals for the National Health Insurance to cover these expenses.



Dr. Dumor argues that adopting peritoneal dialysis is essential because it is not only cost-effective but also can be performed at home, in contrast to hemodialysis, which requires hospital visits.



Peritoneal dialysis is a method used to eliminate waste products from the bloodstream when the kidneys are unable to perform this function effectively.



Unlike the more common blood-filtering method known as hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis offers an alternative approach.



Dr. Dumor, during an interview on Citi TV's "The Point of View", highlighted that the International Society of Nephrology has recommended exploring peritoneal dialysis as a treatment method to reduce the overall cost for the patient population.



He emphasized that the main challenges in implementing peritoneal dialysis in Ghana are expertise and the determination to make it happen.



Dr. Dumor asserted, "If we as a country believe this is important, we can make it happen... I am 100 percent sure that it is cheaper than hemodialysis."



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/OGB



