Kidnappers demand 130,000 ransom from Fulani families

Regional News of Monday, 14 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

Two Fulani cattle owners whose names were given as Alhaji Nyandiya and Marchu have been allegedly kidnapped by unknown persons believed to be of the same Fulani extraction at Daboya in the North Gonja District of the Savannah Region.



The kidnappers are demanding a ransom to the tune of 130,000 Cedis before they release the two kidnapped.



They have also given the families up to Monday, June 14, to produce the Ghc130,000 they demanded as ransom otherwise they will kill them.



Alhaji Nyandiya and Marchu were on their way from Daboya to Abotape, a Fulani community where they are based but were allegedly kidnapped by unknown people suspected to be Fulani some 3 days ago.



The kidnappers who are presently at an unknown location used the phone of Alhaji Nyandiya to call the families of the two kidnapped people and demanded an amount of GHc170,000 and later reduced the amount to GHc130,000.



The matter has since been reported to Daboya police for investigation.



Meanwhile, a source close to families of the kidnapped individuals says they have mobilized the money to save the lives of their kidnapped relatives.



Kidnapping cases are beginning to be on the ascendancy in the Savannah Region.



This is the third time within month cases of kidnapping are reported in the region with Fulani’s being the target.



In May this year, the northern region police command arrested three persons suspected to be kidnappers in Tamale.



The matter is currently in court.



