‘Kidnapped’ pregnant woman is our patient – Takoradi Hospital Mgt.

Regional News of Wednesday, 22 September 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Management of Takoradi Hospital popularly known as European Hospital has confirmed to Empire News that the 9-months-old pregnant woman who was allegedly kidnapped, Josephine Panyin Mensah, is a patient who has visited the hospital on several occasions for medical attention.



The confirmation of the hospital comes at the time of mystery surrounding her return and pregnancy.



Earlier this morning the Western Regional Minister who also Chairs Regional Security Council Meetings during a radio interview stated that preliminary reports by the National Investigations Bureau suggest the victim Josephine Simons never got pregnant neither she had delivered in the last six (6) days according to a medical report from the Axim government hospital.



However, the Administrator of Takoradi hospital popularly referred to as European hospital, Rev Osei Boateng tells Empire News the hospital is unable to release the medical records of their client unless a court order.



Meanwhile, residents of Colombia the community where Josephine lives have hit hard at the Western Regional Minister and Member of Parliament for the area for describing Josephine’s pregnancy as fake.



