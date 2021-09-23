Kidnapped T'di woman: Who cut her baby's umbilical cord when she delivered? - Sam Pyne asks

Politics of Thursday, 23 September 2021

• Sam Pyne has said he sees no wrong with the Western Regional Minister's statement that the missing woman faked her pregnancy



• Josephine Panyin Mensah, after going missing on September 16, 2021, was found on Tuesday without her pregnancy



• She was said to be nine months pregnant when she went missing



Kumasi Mayor, Sam Pyne, has wondered who cut the umbilical cord of the baby at the time the missing but found pregnant woman was conceiving.



Sam Pyne, who also believes the woman, Josephine Panyin Mensah faked her pregnancy said the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, did no wrong in making the announcement.



Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah had earlier said that, per preliminary investigations, the 28-year-old woman was not pregnant.



Speaking on UTV's Adekye Nsoma programme monitored by GhanaWeb, Sam Pyne called on the Ghana Police Service to probe further in this case.



"The police should critically look into this matter and bring to bear those involved in this case. But I don’t see anything wrong with the statement of the Regional Minister because he is supposed to calm down nerves," the Kumasi Mayor said.



"How did she give birth?...Who cut the umbilical cord during her child birth, what shows?...In some of the cases, if you tell a child about it, the child will understand and give you the conclusion," he added.



"The police did not sit aloof because they were a team of 40 officers looking for her. Now, the police are still investigating so if we start giving new narratives, we tend to destroy evidence," Sam Pyne cautioned.



Josephine who failed to return home after going for an early morning walk was said to be nine months pregnant when she went missing.



Josephine Panyin Mensah was reported to the police as missing on September 16, with later reports indicating that some alleged kidnappers got in touch with her family to demand a ransom for her return.



She was found by a carpenter in Axim on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.



She was unable to speak from trauma and according to the carpenter, she requested for a pen and paper where she communicated through that.



