Kidnap suspect arrested at Abeka Lapaz

General News of Monday, 14 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Police have rescued a kidnap victim (name withheld) and arrested suspects Abdul Saeed and Kudjo Akorlor from a hideout at Abeka Lapaz, in Accra.



Prior to their arrest, suspects had demanded and been paid one thousand Ghana cedis (GH¢1,000.00) by the victim’s elder sister, through mobile money transfer and still demanded more money before the victim could be released.



A statement issued by the Police said the complainant called the Police who managed to arrest the suspects from their hideout and the victim rescued.



Police continue to encourage the public to report criminal cases and partner Police to curb crime.



