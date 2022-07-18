Kicking John Boadu out of office good for NPP – Musah Superior

Politics of Monday, 18 July 2022
Defeated General Secretary aspirant of the governing New Patriotic Party, Idrissu Musah Superior, says he’s very excited that incumbent Secretary John Boadu has been kicked out of office.
According to him, seeing John Boadu being defeated was one of the reasons why he decided to enter the race for the General Secretary position.
The former Tamale Mayor said he believed strongly that the NPP was heading for a heavy defeat in the crucial 2024 general election if the party retained John Boadu in office.
“I think the defeat of John Boadu is the best thing that happened. I think John Boadu was a terrible General Secretary; I think he didn’t manage the party well, I think he was incompetent. One of the reasons why I came into the race was that I wanted him out because I saw defeat starring the NPP in the 2024 elections, with John Boadu still being the General Secretary of the NPP. I say this because he mismanaged the party; he was so poor. He made the party weak and left a gap between the government and the party people.
“John Boadu simply did not handle the mandate given him; in fact, he abused the mandate, and I’m absolutely glad that even though I did not win, the delegates of the party have taken a decision to replace the incompetent John Boadu with Justin Frimpong Kodua,” Musah Superior said in an interview with Bonohene Baffuor Awuah on Ghana Kasa show on Kasapa 102.5FM/Agoo TV Monday, July 19, 2022.
Lawyer Justin Kodua Frimpong was over the weekend elected the new General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party.
He beat incumbent General Secretary John Boadu by polling 2,837 votes against 2,524 votes.
Other contenders, Idrissu Musah polled 104, Ramseyer Agyeman-Prempeh garnered 8 votes, and Fredrick Opare-Ansah secured 50 votes.
