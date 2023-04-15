Kevin Taylor, others don’t speak for us - NDC condemns tribal utterances

Politics of Saturday, 15 April 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has condemned attacks on the King of Ashanti Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



This comes on the back of viral videos with utterances inciting tribal discrimination towards the Ashanti monarch and Asantes.



In a statement issued on Friday, 14 April 2023, signed by the Ashanti Regional Communication Directorate of the party, the NDC noted: “Our attention has been drawn to some videos with utterances inciting the National Democratic Congress on tribal discrimination especially towards his Majesty Otumfuo Osei-Tutu and the Asantes in general.”



It advised the general public to “ignore any such persons or people whose sole aim is to divert attention to their social media platforms with no regard for the NDC or what it stands for as a political party.”



The party emphasised that: “Mr Kevin Taylor” and “others like him are not communicators of the NDC hence, their position on issues especially in relations to various tribes in Ghana do not constitute what the NDC represents.”



It, therefore, entreated its “members, sympathisers and the general public to ignore and condemn such acts especially on social media.”



The Ashanti Regional Communication Directorate of the party also reassured “all NDC members that, the leadership of the party remains focused on the agenda to gain power in 2024 from this wicked, insensitive government and help Ghana succeed as a democratic nation.”