Kevin Taylor chases Manasseh over Otabil

General News of Thursday, 30 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Journalist Kevin Taylor is chasing colleague Manasseh Azure Awuni over an issue involving International Central Gospel Church founder, Pastor Mensa Otabil's alleged involvement in a bank closure case.



According to the US-based Taylor, the failure of Manasseh to address the issue was a sign of a credibility crisis.



He further dragged the investigative journalist over his infamous report on Guinea fowls that were said to have gone missing under the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration.



"2021 is almost over and Manasseh Azure has still not spoken about pastor MENSAH OTABIL’S banking fraud. Credibility thrown to the fake nkomfem. When you get paid to lie about nkomfem your criminal pastor will expose you," he posted on his social media handles.



As recently as April 2021, Manasseh was being lambasted for double standards when he started serializing a piece on financial ills within one of Ghana's biggest churches, Lighthouse Chapel led by Dag Heward Mills.



Those hitting out at him claimed that he had refused to run even comment on an exposé about Pastor Otabil and now liquidated Capital Bank.



In 2017, Capital bank had its licensed revoked by the Bank of Ghana due to insolvency, following which it was absorbed into the state-run GCB Bank along with UT Bank.



Reports went viral that Pastor Otabil allegedly benefited from loans and acted fraudulently as former board chairman of Capital Bank squandering a total of GH₵482 million.



Manasseh is known to be a member of ICGC.



