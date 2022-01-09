Kevin Taylor blasts Akufo-Addo over Tiwaa's appointment as EOCO Boss

General News of Sunday, 9 January 2022

COP Tiwaa Addo Danquah appointed as EOCO boss



COP Tiwaa infamously spoke about whereabouts of missing Takoradi girls



Kevin Taylor challenges her appointment



US–based journalist and social commentator, Kevin Taylor, has hit hard at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over the appointment of COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah as the new Executive Director of the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO).



According to him, the former Director-General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) does not deserve the position following her gross mishandling of the case involving the then missing Takoradi girls - now confirmed dead.



“You know Ghana is deeply a shithole under Akufo Addo when this inept woman is appointed the EOCO boss. Do you think any sensible President around the world will dare appoint Tiwaa to head EOCO when she failed in telling Ghanaians the whereabouts of the four missing Taadi girls till date?” he said.



Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah addressing journalists at a press conference on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, said the police knew the whereabouts of the kidnapped Takoradi girls but will not disclose it for their safety.



This is after the kidnapping case had become a topical issue in the country.



“It’s taken us over three months to even identify where the ladies are, and what we don’t want to do is do anything that will jeopardise the safety of that. So we are working very hard. All the stakeholders who are supposed to be on board are on board and hopefully, the girls will be brought back safe and sound,” she said at the time.



However, 5 months later, the then Acting Inspector General of Police James Oppong Buanuh announced that the results of the DNA test on remains retrieved in Takoradi from a suspect's home were those of the four missing girls.



“The officers of the Ghana Police Service informed four families in Takoradi in the Western region that the DNA test conducted on samples discovered in the course of police investigations into the disappearance of four missing girls have turned positive as the remains of the girls.



“The GPS has with regret, therefore, informed the families that the remains are those of Ruth Abakah, Priscilla Blessing Bentum, Ruth Love Quayson and Priscilla Koranchie,” he said.







COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah is new EOCO boss



COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah was on Saturday January 8, 2022 appointed by as the new Executive Director of the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO).



She took over from Steve Raymond Dapaa-Addo who was appointed as Director-General of EOCO on July 9, 2021 with her appointment taking effect from January 5, 2022.



Prior to this, Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, the then Director-General of the Police Professional and Standards Bureau (PPSB) was released to the Presidency for a new appointment.



Online news portal, graphic.com.gh, reported that COP Addo-Danquah had been released to the Presidency, specifically, Chief of Staff, Office of the President for re-assignment.