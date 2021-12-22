Kevin Cole and Erby drop colourful video for latest single

Music of Wednesday, 22 December 2021

Source: Pep Junia, Contributor

Afrobeats rising acts, Kevin Cole & Erby has released the visuals for their single “Rockstar”.



Directed by award-winning UK-based Ghanaian director Scilla Owusu, the video was shot in locations like Aburi Botanical Garden and Cockpit Lounge in Osu.



Produced by Erby, the song talks about a successful singer inspiring a fanatical admiration.



The song describes living a luxurious Rockstar lifestyle and starts with Erby singing the beautiful chorus following up with Kevin Cole’s vibrant verses. The song is sung in English on a lovely afrobeat-inspired instrumental. With so many amazing different melodies on the tune, listeners are sure to love it and not skip. There’s a music video already shot in Accra which is to follow up.



Kevin Cole since his introduction onto the music scenes in both his native country Ghana and Canada where he is based has been tipped by industry folks as the next heir to the Afrobeat throne.



Watch video below



