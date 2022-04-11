Ketu South to see road facelift - MCE

Regional News of Monday, 11 April 2022

Source: Albert Gooddays

Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ketu South Municipality of the Volta region, Mr. Maxwell Lukudor has disclosed that, major town roads in Aflao, Denu and it's enclave are to see massive facelift.



According to him, one of the streets in the municipality named after former British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) worker, Komla Dumor of a blessed memory and an industrial road, Diamond Cement Street will be reconstructed when approved by the President.



Roads leading to the Municipal Assembly and the two court premises, Circuit and High Courts in Denu are currently under construction.



Mr. Lukudor said, he is poised to advance urban roads in the area in addition to the many other sectors he promised to prioritise.



He said, "As part of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's promises to Ketu South people, he's given us 15 kilometers of the roads, so as at now, apart from the assembly when you go to Klikor from the bank to Togbe Addo's place, you will see the culvert works going on, then from Denu to Swanzi beach is ongoing, there's another road from Swanzi beach to the Roman Catholic church at Denu, that one too is part of it".



He added that roads leading to the main Aflao border and VIP bus terminal near the border are expected to be reconstructed while he prayed for the president to "add the Diamond Cement road and the Komla Dumor road, those are two very important for Ketu South people."



The MCE also disclosed that, he has assigned the Forestry Commission in the area to nurse one thousand pieces of royal palm trees, this will be planted on shoulders of major streets in the municipality.



The Ketu South Municipality is the most populated district in the Volta region and the busiest entry point to the republic of Togo.