Ketu South initiates reward scheme to fight crime

Regional News of Tuesday, 4 January 2022

Source: GNA

The Ketu South Municipal Assembly has initiated a reward scheme to help the fight against violent extremism and other crimes in the border Municipality.



This reward system, Mr. Maxwell Koffie Lugudor, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ketu South said, would come in the forms of monetary, non-monetary, and psychological payments to individuals in exchange for information on criminal activities in the area.



The MCE who said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency noted that the Assembly arrived at the decision after stakeholder consultations in the Municipality to encourage the public to willingly provide timely and useful information to help security agents in crime fighting.



He called on residents not to hesitate in reporting suspicious groups/individuals and other wrongdoers whose activities could pose security threats to individuals, families, and communities, to appropriate authorities stressing, “security is about information.”



“I want my people to trust the security agencies and provide information that will help to arrest crime. The information must not just be on violent extremism but also smuggling, hideouts for crimes, and other crimes in general. Even if you’re not comfortable with the security officers, my doors are always open. Come to me and we’ll take care of it and a reward is seriously going to you.



My plea is that, if you see anything suspicious, report it. Everybody must be on the lookout. Ghana, Ketu South is all we have and so, if you sit down unconcerned, it’ll concern you one day when our peace is disturbed because terrorists don’t discriminate.”



The security expert underscored the need for information in crime fighting, disclosing that the arrest last Friday of some five suspected Western Togoland separatists currently assisting the Police in Accra was largely due to timely information the Denu Police gathered.



Mr. Lugudor said the suspects were seen in a property belonging to former Assemblyman for Denu, Mr. Francis Bedzo noting that though he was arrested, he was released after investigations revealed he had no knowledge of the gathering and no links with the separatist group, the Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF).



HSGF with the late Charles Kudzordzi popularly known as Papavi Hogbedetor as leader, had for years been seeking to secede Volta and Oti Regions and other parts of the country from Ghana to be declared an independent Western Togoland state.



In September 2020, its offshoot, Western Togoland Restoration Front which claimed to be the political wing of “Western Togoland”, launched violent attacks in the Volta Region which nearly claimed the lives of some police officers.



The Ketu South Municipal Security Council Chairman warned such groups and other criminal-minded individuals to stay away because “the security agencies are very much alert for them.”