Ketu South MP launches skills development project for constituents

Regional News of Thursday, 7 October 2021

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu South, Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has launched the 2021 Skills Development Project in her constituency with a call on the youth to eschew pride and indiscipline, and rather take advantage of available training opportunities to acquire skills to earn a living.



She donated 100 sewing machines, 50 hand-held hair dryers, one special leather sewing machine, 10 computers, one cellular phone repairing machine and resources for soap making and plumbing in aid of the project.



More than 2,000 people in the constituency have applied to learn sewing, hairdressing, shoe-making, phone repairing, plumbing, ICT, photography, decor, beads-making, baking and soap making.



Madam Gomashie said at the launch two weeks ago that an additional 500 sewing machines, 300 hairdryers and funds were needed for the successful roll-out of the project which was meant to address social inequalities and improve the lives of the people in the constituency.



She, therefore, called on all and sundry to support the scheme in various ways to achieve its sterling objectives which also include the reduction of poverty, promotion of good health and quality education as well as gender equality in Ketu South.



“The time to ignite change is now, positive change for the transformation of the lives of our people and the citizens of Ghana,” the lawmaker added.



The MP stated that the ravages of COVID-19 and the closure of the frontier with Togo had robbed the people of the area of their means of leaving and dignity.



For that matter, she said, it was only proper for the people to be assisted to acquire alternative ways to earn a decent income.



Madam Gomashie touched on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and said that their realization required creativity, know-how, the use of appropriate technology and financial resources from all of society.



“To say no to poverty, erase hunger and promote good health and economic growth and reduce inequalities for sustainable growth, we must all work together to ensure that this project remains on course,” said the MP.



She announced plans to include upholstery, carpentry, driving, welding, painting, vulcanizing, and training in other vocations in the project next year.