Ketu South MP calls for support of British High Commissioner on women development

Regional News of Friday, 8 July 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Member of Parliament for the Ketu South Constituency, Abla Dzifa Gomashie has called for support the support of the British High Commissioner, Her Excellency Harriet Thompson towards the empowerment and the development of women in her Constituency.



The MP who was speaking at an engagement with some Queenmothers from the Aflao Traditional Area during the visit of the British High Commissioner underscored the relevance of the roles played by the traditional authorities -most especially, Queenmothers in the development of the girl child in the areas of education and health.



She said, “The roles our Queenmothers play in the development of the girl child cannot be underestimated and for my Queenmothers, they have been very helpful and have accorded me so much respect on this my journey. It is, therefore, my dream that I give them the necessary training and workshops that will empower them and also enhance their understanding of these roles.”



“And so, therefore, Her Excellency, I think this your visit provides me an opportunity to appeal to you to use every opportunity available to support me do this,” the MP added.



Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, who is an ardent advocate for the rights of the girl child also bemoaned the increasing rate of teenage pregnancy cases in the area and its related post-birth socio-economic challenges which she said places more responsibility on stakeholders.



The High Commissioner, Her Excellency Harriet Thompson in her response accepted the call from the MP and pledged her support for any project that will empower the vulnerable, most especially young girls and women in securing sustainable livelihoods.



“…particularly for the young girls and for the young girls, for the young women in this community, you’re (Queenmothers) such important role models. So the opportunities which Honourable asked for to help you understand how you can help, how we can be ambassadors on the issues that matter is what I’m really interested in and so we would go away and work at how we can do that.”



Her Excellency, Harriet Thompson, and her team led by the MP, Abla Dzifa Gomashie also visited communities that have been affected by the reoccurring tidal waves along the Keta lagoon to sympathize with the Chiefs and some of the affected persons.



At Agavedzi, she assured the people of the support of the British government.