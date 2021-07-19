Kenpong spends millions in maintaining luxurious cars

General News of Monday, 19 July 2021

Source: Doris Darko, Contributor

One of Ghana’s most successful entrepreneurs and philanthropist Kennedy Agyapong who is popularly known as Kenpong has become the talk of the town after shipping out his luxurious Mercedes-Maybach to the United States for repairs.



The former Asante Kotoko board member many years ago became the first Ghanaian to acquire the luxurious Mercedes-Maybach, which caught the attention of the automobile industry and celebrities, who thronged his residence to catch a glimpse of the vehicle.



The Agency, who facilitated the shipment of the vehicle, says the exotic vehicle would return to Ghana in few months’ time.



The business tycoon does not mind investing heavily in his hobbies. Kenpong’s garage, which includes many exotic supercars, has lots of cars worth millions of dollars.



Kennedy ‘Cappuccino’ Agyapong growing fleet includes Bugatti, Rolls Royce, G Wagon among other extremely expensive cars.