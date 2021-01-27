General News of Wednesday, 27 January 2021

Source: Nana Bonsu, Contributor

Kenpong pays Rawlings last respect

Kenpong, Dr. Agumenu (L), Rawlings confidant, his driver, Agbey (2ndL) and Dan (personal security)

The former Asante Kotoko Board Member, Kennedy Agyepong (Kenpong), has reiterated the passing of Jerry John Rawlings as a big loss not only to him as a true friend but Ghana and Africa as a whole.



The business contractor was among high profile personalities that filed past the remains of the statesman at the Accra International Conference Centre yesterday.



He left the funeral grounds with a heavy heart, and summed up his experience in a sentence saying, “I have lost a true brother and a friend.”



To him, he drew great life lessons and inspiration from the former Ghanaian leader, who until his death was his closest friend.



“No doubt, the former President was a true friend. He was a good man. He shared the little he had with me. On many occasions, he would call me to come over so we share items a donor had offered him.



“On countless times, he would advise me to be modest in all I do. He challenged me to strive for excellence especially in business when I call on him.



“Despite his stature and all that he achieved while in office and when he retired, he stood low, and would visit me at my residence, a practice I deemed as a privilege.



“Ghana and indeed Africa has lost a great son, he loved to serve and he demonstrated that on many occasions when I visited him. May his gentle soul rest well,” said Kenpong.



He added that “I was in Tanzania some years ago. There was an issue and l wanted his opinion. In fact, he blasted me; however, on my return, he came to me together with his driver (Agbey) with a big fish to apologize for the blast.



“He always wanted me to succeed in my businesses.”



Rawlings, 73, passed on last November after a short illness, leaving behind a wife and four children.



