Kennedy will be a lawless president if elected into office - Asiedu Nketia

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has expressed concerns about the potential implications of Kenedy Agyapong, an aspiring flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), assuming the presidency.



According to him, Kennedy Agyapong might adopt a "lawless" approach to governance if elected into office.



Nketiah's remarks stem from comments made by Kennedy Agyapong and recent NPP actions, particularly concerning the invasion of UTV studios.



According to Nketiah, these instances exemplify a disregard for the rule of law and the principle of fair governance under the NPP's leadership.



In his interview with Oyerepa, Nketiah highlighted Agyapong's statement: "Kennedy Agyapong said if Wontumi reports him to the police, then he is a woman. Someone who wants to become president and ensure the rule of law works is saying that if Wontumi reports him to the police, then he is a woman and that he should rather prepare and go and face the person."



Nketiah raised concerns about this kind of rhetoric, questioning whether such a stance is indicative of a culture within the NPP party.



"That's what Kennedy said, because if he could say that if he becomes president and you do something wrong, he won't take you to court or involve the police, but will confront you. It means he will leave the presidency and go and fight with his enemies," he added.







