Kennedy presented a better campaign message compared to Bawumia – Analyst

Politics of Saturday, 4 November 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Political analyst Alex Emmanuel Nti has suggested that Assin, the Central MP and aspiring presidential candidate, is the only aspirant who campaigned on clear-cut campaign messages that resonated with Ghanaians.



He said, “If you are looking for a candidate who has really campaigned and convinced Ghaianans, it is Kennedy Agyapong, but the election will not go in his favour”.



He made the remarks while speaking in an interview on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM.



He stated that the obvious person who will win the primary as the presidential candidate is Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



He, however, maintained that the one whom Ghanaians have spoken about and prefer as their president is Kennedy Agyapong.



“If you are looking for a candidate whose chances are high, it is Bawumia. But the one Ghanaians are talking about and would want as their president is Kennedy Agyapong.



Bawumia will carry the day tomorrow. But the margin would not be that huge,” he declared.



In explaining why Kennedy would not win the election, is because the process is between what he described as voting for power and voting for a campaign message.



He said the voting for power meant that the faction that wielded power was for Bawumia, whereas those who believed in policies were for Kennedy.



However, those who wield the power and prefer Bawumia will carry the day.



He said, unlike the situation where the power supported John Boadu but lost, the power behind Bawumia will carry the day.



He was of the view that Ghanaians would have preferred Kennedy because Ghanaians preferred his message and would forgive him for some of his utterances.



“But as I have already said, Dr. Bawumia will win the contest, and if he wins, the party will have a lot of work to do in selling him to Ghanaians as the presidential candidate.