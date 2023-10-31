Kennedy Agyapong won’t leave NPP after November 4 – Ben Ephson

Politics of Tuesday, 31 October 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Pollster and Managing Editor for the Dispatch Newspaper, Ben Ephson has stated that he doubts if Ken Agyapong will leave the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) after the November 4, 2023 flagbearer race.



This comes on the back of the November 4, 2024 flagbearer election for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP)



A survey conducted by Ben Ephson also suggests that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia will win the primaries come November 4.



Speaking on Morning Starr with Francis Abban, the Pollster indicated that he believes that there will not be occasions to necessitate the Assin Central lawmaker leaving the NPP.



“I think that if there is fairness, if there are cases of intimidation I think that Ken will be on board. During his campaign obviously, he has made those slogans that if there is fairness there would be no problem. I doubt if there will be an attempt to try and marginalize any of his supporters or threaten any of his supporters.



“Everybody will realize that Bawumia is obviously the establishment candidate. In 2007, the numbers were not so huge but Alan Kyerematen lost. In 2007 Ministers of State who were seen openly supporting Akufo-Addo were dismissed. It was that blatant,” Mr. Ephson stated.



He continued: “Akufo-Addo being a victim of strong handedness of the establishment I think have avoided that. Peter Amewu is still at post. The female deputy Finance Minister is still at post as we speak is still at post. I mean 200,000 is a lot of numbers for an establishment candidate to be able to control and gag all of them.”