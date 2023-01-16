Kennedy Agyapong will be Ghana’s next president if he wins NPP primaries - Bishop EO Ansah

General News of Monday, 16 January 2023

Source: rainbowradionline.com

Founder and General Overseer of Kingdom Life Ministries Bishop Emmanuel Owusu Ansah has endorsed Kennedy Agyapong as the best man to lead the New Patriotic Party in the 2024 presidential election.



The charismatic preacher and visionary; a man of prayer and anointed expositor of the Word of God posited that a politician is a man with integrity, passion, and a patriot who has the nation at heart.



As a friend and classmate who has been around Mr. Agyapong, he believes Mr. Agyapong had developed an incorruptible character that sets him apart from all the others.



He was optimistic that if elected as the presidential candidate, Kennedy Agyapong would be elected as Ghana’s next president.



To him, we need leaders who when elected, can provide leadership of service, accountability, and transparency, and improve the lives of the people.



These qualities he believes are traits of Kennedy Agyapong.



Bishop EO Ansah said as Christians ” we must pray to God to give us visionary leaders. We need leaders who are passionate and patriotic. We don’t need leaders whose reign would unleash on Ghanaians extreme hardship”.



Speaking on the Weekend Morning Show on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm with Nhyiraba Kwabena Asirifi, Bishop Ansah said “I will not predict as the others do but I am of faith and the optimism that Kennedy Agyapong will be elected as President should the party elects him as a presidential candidate.



He has been a friend and I know he is not corrupt. He has developed an incorruptible character which I admire a lot about him and if elected President, he will provide the kind of leadership Ghanaians want.”



