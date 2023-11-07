Kennedy Agyapong was bullied – Lawyer Charles Amoh Dartey

Politics of Tuesday, 7 November 2023

Lawyer Charles Amoh Dartey, the spokesperson for Kennedy Agyapong, has argued that Kennedy Agyapong was subjected to unfair treatment and bullying throughout the campaign process.



In an exclusive interview on the Happy Morning Show with Sefah Danquah, Lawyer Charles Amoh Dartey expressed his views on the recent NPP flagbearership election results as he highlighted some concerning issues.



“During Ken’s campaign tours across the country, we all realized that if there’s one person who has won the hearts of the ordinary people and has seen his vision accepted, it is Ken. Yes, indeed, the delegates have spoken, and we accept it,” he said.



He stressed that while the focus has been on the election results, it is crucial to examine the processes leading up to the event. He believes that Kennedy Agyapong was unfairly treated because some individuals within the party thought he had committed an abomination by announcing his candidacy for the party’s flagbearership position.



“Now let’s look at how many people campaigned and voted for the Vice President Dr. Bawumia. All the MPs and state appointees, government CEOs, and party chairmen across the country publicly endorsed and voted for Dr. Bawumia,” he said.



“We all saw their videos and interviews as they were disrespecting and downplaying his public image. While leaders were supposed to be impartial and upright so that in case something arises, they can work to bring the party together. But we all saw that none of them hid their support for Bawumia.”



In the competitive NPP flagbearership election, Dr. Bawumia emerged as the victor, defeating outspoken Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, former Minister for Agriculture Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and former Mampong MP Francis Addai-Nimoh.



According to the certified results announced by the Deputy Commissioner of the Electoral Commission, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, Dr. Bawumia secured 118,210 votes, representing 61.47% of the total votes, while Kennedy Agyapong garnered 71,996 votes, constituting 37.41% of the vote share.



Dr. Bawumia’s selection as the NPP’s flagbearer was hailed as a significant milestone in Ghana’s political history, as he becomes the first non-Akan to lead the NPP into the 2024 general election since the party’s inception in 1992.