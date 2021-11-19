Kennedy Agyapong wants to teach Kevin Taylor a ‘great lesson’ – Hopeson Adorye

General News of Friday, 19 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party, Hopeson Adorye has given an insight into the motivation behind Kennedy Agyapong’s decision’s drag US-based social commentator Kevin Taylor to a Virginia District court.



Hopeson Adorye espoused on Net 2 TV on November 17, 2021, that Kennedy Agyapong took teach Kelvin Taylor ‘a great lesson’.



He stated that the Kennedy Agyapong is not seeking to enrich himself with the $9.5million damages but want to clear his name of the allegations levelled against him by Kevin Taylor.



Hopeson Adorye revealed the legal team of the Assin Central lawmaker had initially planned to sue Kevin Taylor in all states of the US.



“He has been sued at the Virginia State Court. Ken does not need the $9.5million from Kevin Taylor but wants to teach him a great lesson. He is even lucky that he has only been sued in Virginia.



The lawyers wanted to sue him in all the 50 states of the US. The lawyers were ready for that. They want to teach him a great lesson. If you have an opportunity to educate people on issues, why should it be about insults and false allegations?



“He alleges that Ken is a green card fraudster, he will have to prove that. It’s a serious allegation. American’s issue green cards so if you claim Ken is a fraudster then you have to prove it. If he is able then so be it but if he is unable to prove it, then he is in trouble. He also claims Ken is a cocaine dealer so he’ll have to approve all that. It took a lot of time but now everything is ready now, he said on Net 2 TV.



According to excerpts of the writ published by Presidential Staffer, Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe on his Facebook timeline, the MP is seeking an injunction prohibiting the defendant from publishing on any media outlet, any defamatory remark about him.



He is also demanding an apology from the defendant via the medium used in defaming him and compensatory damage, including economic and non-economic damages of at least $9,500,000.000.



