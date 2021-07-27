Kennedy Agyapong to appear before Privileges Committee from August 5

General News of Tuesday, 27 July 2021

• The Privileges Committee of Parliament is to begin hearing the case brought to it against Kennedy Agyapong



• The Committee will begin this on August 5, this year



• The MP for Tamale North, Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini, reported the matter to the committee after his colleague allegedly threatened a journalist



From August 5, 2021, the Privileges Committee of Parliament will begin its public hearing of the contempt case brought before it against Kennedy Agyapong, the Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP).



The committee came to this conclusion after concluding a virtual meeting on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, reports citinewsroom.com.



The Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini, who is the complainant in the case, is expected to be the first witness to appear before the committee.



The outspoken Kennedy Agyapong courted the anger of many after he allegedly threatened a journalist following the latter’s testimony before the Committee of Inquiry set up to look into the Ejura disturbances.



It was reported that the lawmaker called for the journalist to be beaten up, prompting the bosses of the journalist to petition the Ghana Police Service over the matter.



Also, the mother body of journalists, the Ghana Journalists Association, has called out the MP over his similar comments that are believed to have led to the killing of Ahmed Suale, an investigator on Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ Tiger-Eye PI team.



Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, the Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, who once served as counsel for Kennedy Agyapong when he once appeared before the Privileges Committee, offered support to his colleague, describing his comments as a slip.



“The media is not our enemy. We are not enemies to ourselves. Sometimes we slip,” he said.



The sittings will be held at 5:00 pm.



Meanwhile, Kennedy Agyapong has called the bluff of Parliament, stating that he is unfazed if he gets expelled for this and went on to castigate Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini for reporting him to the Privileges Committee of Parliament.



