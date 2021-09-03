Kennedy Agyapong sued for repeated defamatory comments on Net2

General News of Friday, 3 September 2021

Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong has been slapped with a legal suit relative to comments he repeatedly made on his media platform, Net2 TV against the Multimedia Group and its CEO.



The media cooporation sued Agyapong and six others for what they called “repeated false and defamatory statements,” according to a September 1, 2021 notice.



“In the month of July 2021, the MP for Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Agyapong, made and repeated false and defamatory statements on his media platforms spurning caution issued by our lawyers on 13th July 2021,” the statement read in part.



It continued: “Joy FM, The Multimedia Group, and the Chief Executive Officer, Kwasi Twum have been compelled and have taken a firm decision to afford the MP, his media organisation, and three (3) of his employees, the opportunity to prove the allegations in court.



“The two other online publications that ‘circulated the outright falsehoods without care or any attempt to verify the allegations’ are also joined to the suit,” the statement added.



Agyapong has been on the case of the particular media entity especially its reporter in the Ashanti Region, Erastus Asare Donkor, over his coverage of disturbances in Ejura, where an activist was killed triggering a deadly protest involving security agencies.



Agyapong insists that Erastus and his employers played a crucial role in misrepresentations that facilitated the fatal protests and called for physical harm on the journalist.



Erastus’ employers have since petitioned the Ghana Police Service’s regional Criminal Investigations Department and demanded protection for their employee.



The last that was heard on the issue was that the regional CID had transferred the case docket to Accra because the MP had made the menacing comments on a media platform located in the capital.



