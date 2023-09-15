Kennedy Agyapong’s track record will cost him votes – Nkabea Effah Dartey explains

Politics of Friday, 15 September 2023

Lawyer Nkrabea Effah Dartey has asserted that Member of Parliament for Assin Central and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, may face obstacles in his presidential ambitions due to his past track record.



According to him, if Kennedy Agyapong had harbored presidential ambitions earlier in his political career, he might have conducted his affairs differently to align better with the expectations of a presidential candidate.



"To be sincere with you, personally, I think that Kennedy Agyapong, if he had the vision far earlier that one day, he wants to be president of Ghana, maybe he would have conducted his affairs in such a way that by now he is the man of the moment," he said.



Speaking in an interview on Rainbow Radio on September 14, 2023, he suggested that Agyapong's past controversies and confrontations with various individuals, including public figures like Afia Schwarzenegger, might make some voters uncomfortable about supporting his candidacy.



He, however, emphasized that Agyapong possesses qualities that could make him a formidable presidential candidate, such as boldness and business acumen.



He noted that Agyapong's confrontational style and outspoken nature could deter potential supporters and as a result, he believes that Agyapong's current track record might give an advantage to his main contender, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



“But due to the severe challenges he has had, I think Bawumia will take it, that is the way I am looking at it, I am sad because he is good material, and if I say good material, I mean he is bold and he has the business acumen and he can touch the grassroots.



"But when you look at the lifestyle he has lived, it seems he is fighting with everybody, like Afia Schwarzenegger and he has been saying a lot of things in the public, and it makes quite a number of people uncomfortable in voting for him, this is my view on Kennedy Agyapong,” he stressed.



Meanwhile, the Presidential Elections Committee held an interactive session with the four contestants vying for the NPP presidential primaries scheduled for Saturday, November 4, 2023.



The outcome of the session was the agreement on the modalities and procedures that will govern the upcoming election.



Under the supervision of officials from the Electoral Commission of Ghana, the Elections Committee conducted a balloting process to determine the order in which the contestants will appear on the ballot.



Here is the order in which the contestants will be listed on the ballot:



1. Ken Ohene Agyapong



2. Mahamudu Bawumia



3. Owusu Afriyie Akoto



4. Francis Addai-Nimoh



