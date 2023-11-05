Kennedy Agyapong's numbers mean we need to work extra hard – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Politics of Sunday, 5 November 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Member of Parliament (MP) for Suame and Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, says the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will need to work extra hard to make history in the 2024 elections.



He acknowledges that the numbers polled by Kennedy Agyapong were unexpected and a call for hard work if the party wants to break the eight.



“I was thinking that we would be able to rake in many more votes than we’ve had. All that means is that we need to work harder,” he said.



He continued, “I thought he would not be able to get 20%. In the worst-case scenario, I was looking at 25% for him, but to have scaled 25 and get to 40 is some performance. We all know Suame was one of his target constituencies.



Certified results announced by a Deputy Commissioner of the Electoral Commission(EC), Dr Serebour Quaicoe, revealed that Dr Bawumia polled 118210 votes representing 61.47% while his closest contender Mr Agyapong polled 71,996 votes representing 37.41%.



Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto who placed a distant third polled 1,459 votes representing 0.76% while Addai-Nimoh garnered a meagre 731 representing 0.41%.



A total of 192 446 delegates voted in Saturday’s presidential primary. The total valid votes were 193, 346 with 900 votes rejected. Turnout was 94.63%.



Bawumia was predicted from the start to win the presidential primary but he, however, failed to meet the target of 80% set by members of his campaign team.



