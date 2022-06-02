Kennedy Agyapong’s flagbearership bid perfect, satisfies NPP’s agenda to 'Break the 8' – Group

Politics of Thursday, 2 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NPP to elect new flagbearer



Kennedy Agyapong announces bid to contest NPP flagbearership



We Are for Ken Worldwide endorses Kennedy Agyapong’s flagbearer bid



We Are for Ken Worldwide, a group with membership spread across various parts of the world including Europe and America, has announced its endorsement of the decision by Assin Member of Parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong to contest in the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearership race.



According to the group, the MP wields the qualities required under the circumstance to ensure not just an accomplishment of the much-searched victory the NPP is seeking in 2024 but also passes as the right successor of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in terms of delivering national growth.



“His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the last six years efficiently steered Ghana on the path of massive development. But for the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent Russia-Ukraine war which has impacted the entire global economy, Ghana without a shred of doubt would be flying high among the league of nations.



“Nonetheless, the government led by the President through prudent management has ensured the nation is reset towards the path of growth. It has therefore become more important to ensure that the successor of the current President is a person cut out for the job.



“From his private life as a successful businessman to his political career, having served five consecutive terms in the parliament of Ghana, Honourable Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has distinguished himself as possessing astute leadership qualities of patriotism, resourcefulness and selflessness,” the group stated.



In a press release signed by its Chairman, Abrefa Gyan, We Are for Ken Worldwide described a maverick Kennedy Agyapong as the ideal presidential candidate for the NPP.



“His decision to contest for the NPP flagbearer comes at a perfect time when the party requires leadership that satisfies the agenda to "Break the 8" year conventional political cycle of the Fourth Republic.



“It is the firm belief of We Are For Ken Worldwide that the NPP's agenda to "Break the 8" is not just possible but exactly what the country needs beyond the current leadership of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



“It is also imperative to point out that no other candidate satisfies the requirements of the circumstance and possesses the needed qualities than the maverick Honourable Kennedy Ohene Agyapong,” the group added.



Further announcing their resolve to lead the MP’s campaign for the flagbearer contest, it added that “We therefore by this release equally announce our full endorsement of the #KenForPresident agenda, and also communicate our resolve to lead the charge in realizing the election of Honourable Ken as flagbearer of the NPP and subsequently President of the Republic of Ghana.”



