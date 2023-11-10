Kennedy Agyapong’s brother to contest Asenso-Boakye for Bantama seat

Politics of Friday, 10 November 2023

Ralph Agyapong, a lawyer and the brother of Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, has declared his intention to contest in the parliamentary primaries for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bantama constituency.



In an interview with Hello FM on November 9, 2023, Ralph Agyapong disclosed that the grassroots support for his candidacy became evident as people began circulating his campaign posters on social media platforms.



According to him, upon realizing this public endorsement, he reached out to his brother, Kennedy Agyapong, for guidance. He explained that Kennedy, gave his blessing for him to contest and secure victory.



"The way and manner people have been calling me to contest the seat, if I ignore such calls, I might disgrace myself… so when I saw my posters moving around, I called Hon Ken and he told me to go and contest and win the seat for Bantama constituency.



“I’m always at the Bantama constituency, and according to the constituents they are not happy with the way and manner the MP is managing the place, so, I have to come and take charge…if Bantama constituents are listening to me I want to let them know that I have accepted their calls and I will contest the seat,” he said.



The Bantama constituency in the Ashanti region is currently represented by Francis Asenso-Boakye, who also serves as the Minister of Works and Housing.



There has been some friction between Kennedy Agyapong and Asenso Boakye, stemming from remarks made by the latter during the NPP presidential primaries of which Kennedy was a contender in the race.





