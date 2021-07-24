Kennedy Agyapong’s 'beat the hell out of him' docket transferred to Accra – Police

General News of Saturday, 24 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Police in Ashanti region have transferred Kennedy Agyapong’s case docket to Accra



• A formal complaint was filed by employers of a journalist he threatened on Live TV



• The regional command has since spoken to the journalist in question



The Ashanti regional police command have transferred a case docket involving a threat of physical harm issued by Assin central lawmaker, Kennedy Agyapong, on a Luv FM journalist, Erastus Asare Donkor.



According to the Multimedia group, police confirmed to their lawyers that the case had been move to Accra because the Member of Parliament had issued the said threat in the national capital.



“The Ashanti regional police say they have taken a statement from Erastus Asare Donkor, as a company, our lawyers went with him to the police headquarters in the Ashanti regional capital. They say they are done with their part of the investigations.



“They have however forwarded the case docket to the police headquarters here in Accra to continue with the probe because the comments by the Assin Central MP were made in the national capital,” Joy FM journalist Evans Mensah disclosed on Wednesday, July 21.



Meanwhile, Parliament’s Privileges Committee will sit coming Monday to hear from Agyapong who was referred to the Committee by Speaker Alban Bagin following a motion filed by Tamale Central MP, Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini.



Agyapong is expected to face Suhuyini who he has over the past week publicly abused by referring to him as a foolish person and one who is still engaged in propaganda.



Kennedy Agyapong, two weeks ago, issued a ‘call to action,’ that Erastus must be assaulted for his misreportage on the Ejura riots that took place in early July. The lawmaker insists the journalist and his media house’s report triggered protests that later turned deadly.



The station, days after, filed an official complaint with the regional police command and copied among others the president’s chief of staff, the Speaker of Parliament and Ministers of Interior and National Security.