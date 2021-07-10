Kennedy Agyapong releases first name of Ahmed Suale's alleged killer, jabs police

General News of Saturday, 10 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, has insisted that he has given full details of the killer of investigative journalist, Ahmed Suale, to the Ashanti regional police.



This is the second public pronouncement he is making on the issue after he revealed over a month ago, on a New York-based radion station, that the alleged killed was one Ansu-Gyeabour, whose full name and photo he had given to the police.



GhanaWeb monitored his new disclosure when he spoke on Metro TV's Good Evening Ghana programme on July 6, 2021.



He said the first name of the perpetrator was 'Eric' but because the issue does not affect a policeman directly, they are as usual lukewarm about it.



"In the police service for instance, when a police is shot, within few days the perpetrators are arrested. When civilians are shot, nothing happens.



"Like the Ahmed Suale investigation, the police knows who the killer is. I have my facts… I have preempted it, I mentioned the name, Eric Ansu-Gyeabour, they know him very well. They know (but) what have they done?



He continued: "I have even given the Kumasi commander the picture of Eric Ansu-Gyeabour."



Asked whether he had regrets arising from a viral photo of one Ansu-Gyeabour in May when he first released the name, Agyapong responded: "That was not the guy, why am I sorry, am I the one who put out the guy?



"I am not the one who put it out there, although I have the picture, I did not put it out there. I have seen the picture and every thing. He is in Kumasi, Manso-Nkwanta area robbing people, they know, the guy is over there," he insisted.



Back in May when Agyapong dropped the name, GhanaWeb contacted the Ghana Police on the issue but an official indicated that they were unable to respond to the allegations because the one who alleges should be able to prove it.



The Service also said they were unable to provide updates on the Ahmed Suale matter because it is still a pending issue.



Since the killing of Ahmed Suale in January 2019 near his family home in Madina, Kennedy Agyapong has been linked to the act, owing to the fact that not long before the gruesome murder of the journalist, he had mentioned Ahmed’s name as one of the people working with Anas.



This was also after the investigative journalist had collaborated with the BBC on the famous "Number 12: When Greed and Corruption Become the Norm" piece, also with celebrated undercover investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.



