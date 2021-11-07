Kennedy Agyapong picks up an award in USA amid allegations of ill-health

General News of Sunday, 7 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Kennedy Agyapong has been away from Ghana for a while



• His son says he is hale and hearty



• The MP received an award in the USA recently



Amid the widespread rumours and commentaries on social media about the whereabouts and the health of the outspoken Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, more evidence continue to emerge to prove that the man is doing just fine.



Earlier, his son and the Managing Director of Net2 TV, Kenneth Nana Takyi, denied the speculations that his father has been hit illness, stressing that his father was in a good condition in the United States of America.



“This has been going on for the past few weeks and he wanted to speak on it but I told him to enjoy his stay and I will handle it. He is doing well in the United States and there is nothing wrong with him. One of my sisters is with him and he is doing fine.



“Everybody should relax, there is no cause for alarm. If something had happened, we would be the break the news so everyone should relax. Afia Schwarzenegger made a post that she wishes him well and I replied to her post that he is doing very fine. He was going to attend a party and those in the US would see him,” he said.



New evidence as shared by Dan Kweku Yeboah TV on YouTube and dated November 7, 2021, and sighted by GhanaWeb shows the outspoken legislator walking up a stage, while visibly smiling, to pick up an award at the 3G Awards USA.



“When you do evil, evil comes back to you. This man of God is an anointed Man of God; God’s hand is upon him. Over thousands of people eat because of this man so because when you do things and you talk about him badly,” Evangelist Charles Nimmo Ntiamoah-Mensah aka Mr CNN, said while presenting him with the award.



Evangelist Charles Nimmo Ntiamoah-Mensah is the Chief Executive Officer of Philadelphia-based Rosette Multi-Service LLC, the parent company of 3GMedia Group.



Watch the video here:







