Kennedy Agyapong pays GH¢2 or GH¢3 to NPP and makes noise about it – Maurice Ampaw

General News of Tuesday, 19 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

JFK defeats John Boadu



NPP swears in national executives



Chairman Wontumi goes mute after John Boadu's defeat



Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has attacked Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, MP, Assin Central, for asking Bernard Antwi Boasiako a.k.a. Chairman Wontumi, to cool down because he does not own the governing New Patriotic Party, NPP.



According to him, the MP claims to be a financier of the party but others contribute more than he does for the party.



Speaking on Wontumi TV, Ampaw, who described himself as a shareholder of the NPP by virtue of the party being a public entity, said:



“Kennedy Agyapong, what is your contribution to the party? You shout about the 2 or 3 cedis contribution you make to the NPP and do a public show about it, others don’t do that.



“Do you know how much others contribute yet don’t make noise about it? Do you know how much Kufuor has contributed? Do you know how much Nana Addo has contributed to this party? Do you know how much Ofori-Atta has contributed to this party? Addo Kufuor, do you you know his contribution? Do you know the contribution of Chairman Wontumi? Their contributions are away above yours but they don’t shout as you do.



“Kennedy Agyapong, your only achievement is to be an MP in politics. Apart from MP, you haven’t achieved anything, you don’t even contribute ideas in Parliament. You haven’t been a minister before, you haven’t been a CEO for any state agency before, and your only achievement is to be an MP, you can’t even compare yourself to Chairman Wontumi when it comes to politics because he has been a constituency chairman for two terms, from constituency chairman to Regional Chairman for three times, single-handedly footed the bills of the party.”



Kennedy Agyapong had earlier stated during the NPP's national delegates conference in Accra that it was wrong for Chairman Wontumi, and 15 other regional chairmen to openly declare support for a candidate.



“The signal is clear to every senior member of the party not to come openly and raise hands.



“The 15 chairmen and the Central Regional Chairman, where are the 16 chairmen? They should be ashamed of themselves because they couldn’t decide for the party.



“My brother Wontumi should cool down. He should cool down [because] he doesn’t own this party. He doesn’t at all. He has to cool down.”

He explained that Chairman Wontumi cajoled the other chairmen to raise hands openly to support a particular candidate.



“All of them have been embarrassed. If it had been anywhere, all the chairmen would resign,” Kennedy Agyapong said on TV3.



PEN/SARA







