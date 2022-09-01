Kennedy Agyapong mobbed in NPP-UK @30 anniversary

Diasporia News of Thursday, 1 September 2022

Source: Prince Adjei, Contributor

A massive crowd, encompassing tens of hundreds of people, gave a tumultuous welcome to Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong when he attended a function organised by the United Kingdom branch of the New Patriotic Party(NPP-UK).



The ceremony, which was to mark the 30-year anniversary of the NPP-UK, at La Royale Banqueting Suite in London, saw leading party members, former Members of Parliament, former and present government appointees as well as other functionaries gracing the occasion.



Many people were wondering why in spite of the presence of other party stalwarts and some government officials, almost the entire crowd at the venue, moved spontaneously to either shake hands with him or say a word to him with some trying to catch a glimpse with the Assin Central Member of Parliament for the first time.



Some participants could be heard shouting "next president", "Mr. President" and "you are the one whose boldness and truthfulness can help the party break the 8" among others.



From the look of things, the declaration of intent by Hon. Agyapong has reinvigorated the sinking morale of some party faithfuls, some of whom have vowed not to vote for the NPP in the next presidential elections.



The NPP government upon assumption of office in 2017, has taken many bold steps to salvage the Ghanaian economy while introducing pro-poor policies to help the masses, especially the poor in society.



It has made secondary or senior high school education accessible to every Ghanaian child through the Free Senior High School(Free SHS) policy and this has helped to increase enrolment from less than 800,000 to over a 1.6million students.



Public sector employment has also been vigorously pursued to recruit thousands into institutions like the Ghana Education Service, Ghana Health Service, and the security agencies among others, in an unprecedented manner to the extent that, newly trained nurses from private training institutions who hitherto were not being considered for employment in the public sector, have all been posted by the NPP government for the first time since 2017.



The energy crisis popularly known as "dumsor" in Ghanaian parlance which was a major challenge to the then government between 2012 to 2016 that collapsed many businesses, has now been solved with a stable power supply under the current regime.



In spite of these and other achievements, the effects of the covid-19 and other global factors have dislocated a lot of the gains made, creating some hardship around the globe with Ghana not being spared. This has angered many Ghanaians, accusing the NPP government of mismanaging the country to cause hardships. As a result, some Ghanaians, including NPP people are disenchanted, threatening not to partake in the 2024 general elections for the party.



But with the declaration by Hon. Agyapong to join the NPP flagbearership race, almost every disgruntled sympathiser or supporter of the NPP seems to have been energised and has promised to vote for the NPP only if Hon. Kennedy Agyapong is selected by the party to lead it into the 2024 elections.



It is therefore not surprising that anywhere he visits, he is encircled by a formidable crowd.



Some watchers have predicted that the race to succeed President Akufo-Addo is gradually becoming a straight fight between Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong and the vice president Dr. Mahamud Bawumia.