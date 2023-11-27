Kennedy Agyapong is destined to govern Ghana one day – Owusu Bempah

Politics of Monday, 27 November 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Founder and Leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah, has asked Kennedy Agyapong not to quit politics.



The televangelist, who has lost favour with the first family of Ghana and now warming his way to the Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), indicated that Kennedy Agyapong is destined to govern Ghana and therefore it will be imperative that he is steadfast.



Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah, who made this known during a church service, said he had already informed the Assin Central MP about this revelation he had.



“Kennedy Agyapong should not leave politics. He needs to be more active than ever. All he should pray for is a long life because he is destined to govern Ghana. I’m not saying this because people are clamouring for him, but because that’s the word of God.



"I didn’t bother to speak about the NPP primaries because God has not ordained him to sit on the NPP seat but rather the seat of government. He needs to continue what he does and with time, he will become Ghana’s president,” he said.



He added that “Kennedy Agyapong should also work on his relationship with God and also work on himself and with time he will get the opportunity to govern Ghana.”