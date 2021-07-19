Kennedy Agyapong is chair of security committee because Akufo-Addo endorses his behaviour - MP

General News of Monday, 19 July 2021

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South Dr. Clement Apaak has slammed the Majority Caucus in parliament for selecting Kennedy Agyapong as chair for the Interior and Defence Committee in the house.



He said the leadership was in consultation with the party and President Akufo-Addo when they knew his record.



He quizzed why they selected him when they were aware he was not for to hold that position.



He asked what the motivation was in selecting Kennedy Agyapong.



In his view, the president should be blamed because he accepted and supported the patty to have Mr. Agyapong chair such a sensitive committee.



According to him, President Akufo-Addo must be held responsible for the actions of the MP.



Read his full statement below



How Did Kennedy Agyapong Become Chair Of Committee In Charge Of Law Enforcement, Security And Protection Of Citizen Rights?



Is it not baffling that Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, with his record, was selected by his caucus leadership in Parliament in consultation with his party leadership, which includes President Akufo-Addo, to chair the committee on Defence and Interior of Parliament?



Do you mean to tell me they didn’t know he was most unsuitable yet went ahead to assign him such a position? The man insults and threatens the police top hierarchy, he insults and threatens the national security Minister for speaking against party vigilantes, he insults and threatens Judges and the judiciary, he boasts about the number of vigilantes he has gotten into the police, army, and security agencies, he threatens media personnel and citizens with violence, he boasts about having no fear of the judiciary and security.



Yet, he is put in charge of the committee of Parliament which oversees security agencies; Defence and Interior, by President Akufo-Addo and his NPP. What was the thinking, what is the motivation in appointing a man who has no respect for the law, lawless, to lead a committee that oversees law enforcement, internal and external security, law and order, and the protection of citizen rights?



Under the Kufour NPP Kennedy Agyapong couldn’t have gotten away with what he has under Akufo-Addo, let alone be rewarded as the chairman of a committee his conduct and record make him the most unsuitable person to chair.



Remember President Akufo-Addo is a lawyer and is said to be a human rights advocate. Something is just not right!



I remain a Citizen!



Dr. Clement Apaak M.P, Builsa South



