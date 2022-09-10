Kennedy Agyapong inspires UPSA students using Kwame Despite’s story

General News of Saturday, 10 September 2022

New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has challenged the 2022 graduates of the University of Professional Studies (UPSA), Accra to go out and pursue success.



Speaking as the guest of honour at a handing over ceremony held on Friday, September 9, 2022, by the Graduate Students Association of Ghana (GRASAG) and The Students Representative Council (SRC) of the School, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central relayed the success story of business mogul, Osei Kwame Despite to drive home his message.



Mr Agyapong using the life of the business mogul noted that the graduates, beyond formal education, must pursue life with determination.

“Life is not easy out there; it can be easy only when you stay focused; you become determined and challenge yourself at any time that I am going to make it in life. I have a friend that I respect very well, that is Despite.



“The meaning of the word Despite which is his nickname, he says irrespective of the fact that he did not go to school, he is still going to make it in life. Despite not going to school, I will make it. And the man without high level of education employs thousands of people and that is determination,” he said.



The MP further challenged the graduates to build on their experience and inspire themselves to pursue greatness.



Kennedy Agyapong who is also a successful businessman aside his political career, used his life story to charge the graduates to believe in themselves.

“Build on your experience because if you think you are a graduate from UPSA and because of that it gives you a license to succeed in life, trust me you have failed. So what I am entreating those of you going to confront life is that you have to take your destiny into your own hands and at any given time inspire yourself by looking at me - that, that poor boy from Assin Dompem has made it. If Kennedy Agyapong has made it, I will be able to do better than that,” he stated.



The dinner event held at the LBC Auditorium saw the attendance of the Dean of the School of Graduates for UPSA, Prof. John Mensah Mawutor, who is the newly appointed Pro Vice Chancellor of the school.



The chairman for the occasion was the Akwantufuohene of Kwahu Traditional Area, Nana Okogyedom Oheneba Ntim-Barimah.



The event witnessed the official swearing-in of newly elected UPSA GRASAC and SRC executives as well as the handing over of office from the old executives to the newly sworn-in executives.



