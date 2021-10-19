Kennedy Agyapong has caused me lot of pains, I’ve left him to God – Nigel Gaisie

General News of Tuesday, 19 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, the founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel has admitted being embittered by what he labels as attacks on his person by Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central.



Nigel Gaisie said Kennedy Agyapong dragged him for a month on his Net2 TV station and made series of allegations against him.



Gaisie said he has summoned him to God and believes that God will handle Kennedy Agyapong on his behalf.



Speaking on Angel FM, an unhappy Nigel Gaisie said the actions of the lawmaker were wrong and quizzed if he would have done that to him if he was a relative.



He rejected the ‘fake prophet’ tag imposed on him, explaining that he has since childhood been gifted with the ability to predict future events.



“I don’t want to mention his name. That man has caused me a lot of pain so I don’t want to mention his name. I have left him to God. This man came to sit on TV and lied about me. How can you do that, I could be your son. I’m just a year older than his son who is manning his TV station.



“You put someone’s son on TV for one month and say lies about him that I’ve killed people and do all kinds of things when there’s no iota of truth in them. He is the chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Security and Defence and he claimed I killed Ebony, how have the police not invited me since?



“We should not do that to ourselves. He lies too much. Some of us have been called by God and suffered in the ministry. I’m a young man but if I tell you where we used to sleep and how God has lifted us to this point, if you touch us, you touch God.



“He has caused me so much pain. He claims I’m not from God, that’s okay. What shows that one is from God and the other isn’t. The Bible said by their fruits ye shall know them, he should go and ask. Everyone who knows me will tell you, I started prophesying even at primary. I’m traceable,” he said.



Nigel Gaisie who was discussing the chances of Kennedy Agyapong as President ruled out any chance of him becoming president.



He posited that by ‘touching God’s anointed,' Kennedy Agyapong has found himself on the path of God’s wrath and that has blocked any chance of him becoming president.



“I have left him to God so I don’t want to say anything but he can never be president. I’m God’s anointed so by touching me, he has blocked his chances of becoming president,” he added.



