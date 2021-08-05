Kennedy Agyapong faces privileges committee today

General News of Thursday, 5 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Kennedy Agyapong will appear before the Parliamentary Privileges Committee today



• He was hauled before the committee for allegedly threatening to beat up a journalist



• The MP in 2019 was cited in a similar instance which was linked to the murder of an investigative journalist



The Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Ohene Agyapong is expected to appear before the Parliamentary Privileges Committee for his alleged unsavoury utterances towards a journalist.



The committee will begin sitting at 5 pm, August 5, 2021.



Kennedy Agyapong was hauled before the committee by his colleague MP, Alhassan Suhuyini, MP for Tamale North for reportedly threatening a journalist, Erastus Asare Donkor.



This followed the journalist’s testimony before the Committee of Inquiry set up to look into the Ejura disturbances a month ago.



Wide media reportage indicated that Kennedy Agyapong called for the journalist to be beaten up. His conduct was subsequently likened to one which was largely linked to the murder of an investigative journalist, Ahmed Hussein-Suale in January 2019.



It was reported that the lawmaker called for the journalist to be beaten up, prompting the bosses of the journalist to petition the Ghana Police Service over the matter.



The complainant, Alhassan Suhuyini is expected to be the first witness in the case when the committee commences the hearing at 5 pm later Thursday, August 5.



Meanwhile, Mr Agyapong has called the bluff of his accusers while his counsel and colleague in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo Markin has described the alleged threats as a “slip”.







