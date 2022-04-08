Kennedy Agyapong donates GH¢2.7 million to NPP

Politics of Friday, 8 April 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Outspoken Member of Parliament for the Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Agyapong, has disclosed his plans to support the NPP constituency elections with GH¢10,000 budgeted for each 275 constituencies in Ghana.



According to him, the reigning NPP government has failed to learn from its previous mistakes during the 2020 general elections, losing the majority of its seats in their strongholds to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



“I believe in one thing and that is anyone who claims to be a loyal member of the NPP party and has served the party well should be given the opportunity to contest for elections.



"I don’t see why we should be selective and discriminatory. What is happening looks as if we didn’t learn our lessons in the 2020 elections.



"Misunderstandings and open fights between our members cost us seats despite all the good works that President Akufo-Addo and we the NPP government put up in from 2017 to 2020. Currently what is happening tells me we have not learnt our lesson as a political party,” he said.



In an exclusive interview with Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9 FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ socio-political talk show, Ken Agyapong reiterated that he is open to work with any member of the NPP.



Hence he has made available a total of GH¢2,750,000 to be distributed to the various 275 NPP constituencies in support of the upcoming constituency elections.



“I’ve always said I would criticize others and I expect people to do same to me but that doesn’t mean we’re enemies. I can work with anybody so I’m not going to support one against the other. Therefore I’ve decided to give every NPP constituency GH¢10,000. My GH¢2,750,000 is ready and that is what I’m using to help my party,” he said.



Ken Agyapong further clarified that the money would not be in favour of any personal interest but rather to support the organization of the constituency elections later in April.