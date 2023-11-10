Kennedy Agyapong deserves to be Bawumia’s running mate – Arthur K

Politics of Friday, 10 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

One-time New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Dr. Arthur Kwabena Kennedy has suggested that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia consider Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong as his running mate for the 2024 general elections.



Arthur K, as he is popularly known, emphasized Agyapong's integrity and straightforwardness as key attributes that could complement Dr. Bawumia's candidacy.



Speaking in an interview on TV3 on November 7, 2023, Dr. Arthur K expressed his belief that Agyapong's selection would signal the party's commitment to change.



“The choice of the running mate is always the prerogative of the presidential candidate and he tells you who it is going to be. I think that in terms of signaling, he can understand the yearning for change.



"Integrity and plain-speaking, Kennedy Agyapong deserves serious consideration as a running mate on the NPP side," 3news.com quoted him to have said.



The seasoned politician highlighted corruption, nepotism, and incompetence as the central issues shaping the 2024 elections.



According to him, these challenges pose a threat to Ghana's development, and he urged candidates to address them in their campaign promises.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo handed over the leadership of the NPP to Bawumia after a 16-year tenure.



Akufo-Addo has held the position of the party's leader since 2007. As per the NPP's constitution, Dr. Bawumia, following his victory in the presidential primaries, assumes the role of the new leader of the party.



He is yet to decide on whom to partner as his running mate for the 2024 elections.



Names that have come under consideration as potential running mates include Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communication, Adutwum Minister of Education and MP for Bosomtwe, Deputy Finance Minister, and Ejisu MP John Kumah, Mathew Opoku Prempeh Energy Minister, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu among others.



AM/SARA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



