Kennedy Agyapong branded ‘showdown’ vehicle pops up

Politics of Friday, 8 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A pickup bearing the logo and images of Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central and a flagbearer contender for the party in the upcoming 2024 presidential elections has emerged.



The vehicle, branded with messages supporting Agyapong, features a large portrait of Kennedy Agyapong, alongside a bold inscription that reads, "Ken Ohene Agyapong for President 2024 - Patriotism, Honesty, and Discipline."



However, what has piqued public interest is the text displayed on the other side of the vehicle. In bold letters, it proclaims, "Ken 2024 Showdown."



Showdown is linked to a recent controversial remark made during the NPP's super delegates elections, where he used the term "showdown" in a manner that sparked controversy.



Kennedy Agyapong threstened to give President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, a showdown.



He alleged mishandling of his agent during the Super Delegates Conference.



Agyapong will contest for the flagbearership slot along with three other contenders including former trade minister Alan Kyerematen, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and Addai-Nimoh.



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.





