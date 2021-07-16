You are here: HomeNews2021 07 16Article 1311121

General News of Friday, 16 July 2021

Kennedy Agyapong begs for forgiveness in Wa

Member of Parliament for Assin Central Constituency Kennedy Ohene Agyapong play videoMember of Parliament for Assin Central Constituency Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

Member of Parliament for Assin Central Constituency Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has asked for the forgiveness of the Paramount Chief of Wa Traditional Area for the military and, by extension, the people of Ghana for the incident of Thursday, July 1.

Leading a delegation of members of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Defence and Interior as Chairman, Ken Agyapong minced no words when he said: “We are coming here to plead with the Overlord and the Paramount Chiefs and queenmothers and elders of Wa Traditional Area and Upper West to forgive the military and forgive the country so that we can move.”

The incident on Thursday, July 1 saw some military officers brutalise innocent civilians in the Upper West Region capital of Wa.

The officers, who are said to have passed out of service a couple of days prior to the incident, have since been sanctioned.



