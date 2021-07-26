Kennedy Agyapong applauds industrious, indispensable Ewes

General News of Monday, 26 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Ewes play a crucial role in Ghana’s construction ecosystem



• This is according to Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong



• He says government must invest more in STEM to empower the youth for the future



Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, has applauded Ewes for their industrious and enterprising nature relative to Ghana’s construction industry.



According to him, his experience with workers at his construction sites shows that Ewes dominated in the technical and practical areas of expertise.



GhanaWeb monitored comments he made on state broadcaster GTV’s Morning Show last Thursday, where he stressed that despite prejudice against Ewes growing up, he has grown to appreciate their contribution to the country.



“Let me tell you the truth, they can chastise me, they can do anything. When we were growing they were polluting us against Ewes but I am telling you they own this country.



“All my construction sites, go there and see, they are the only ones doing it. I have to applaud them and I don’t care what anybody says but that is the truth.



“Carpenters, masons, mechanics, arch welders, everything, Ewes. They don’t see the importance of these group and I am telling you today, we need to applaud the Ewes, if not we will lack a lot of things when it comes to construction,” he submitted.



Aside his duties as a legislator, Kennedy Agyapong has a number of investments across the country, one of the most known entities being the Ken City Media establishment that comprises Oman FM and Net2 TV among others.



He is also into construction business as well as into cold stores. He recently donated money towards the establishment of a cardio center at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.



Agyapong’s history with Ewes relative to pronouncements is not palatable with a case in point being in 2012 when he declared war on all Ewes and Gas in the Ashanti region. He subsequently backtracked and apologized for the comments.







